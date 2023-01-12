The jokes of the Secretary of State for Equality, Ángela Rodríguez, about the reduction of sentences by the law of the only yes is yes They have caused outrage inside and outside the government. Rodríguez assured in a video of a podcast: “From the creators of ‘people are going to go to the Registry to change their sex every morning’ comes ‘the rapists on the street’ in an intervention of his spread on social networks. Both the PP, which has called for the dismissal of Equality number two, as well as the PSOE and the socialist part of the Government have criticized Rodríguez, known as Pam. The socialists consider both the words and the “tone” “unjustifiable”, which they describe as “unworthy of the position he occupies”. The Minister of Territorial Policy and Government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, considers that these are “very unfortunate” words, on a subject in which “it is not convenient to frivolize”. Last Monday, Ángela Rodríguez ironized during a feminist gathering of Podemos with the reduction of sentences and the release of sexual offenders to the streets as a result of the entry into force of the Law of Guarantee of Sexual Freedom, promoted by the Ministry of Equality. In a relaxed tone, the right hand of Irene Montero in the ministry laughingly commented on the attacks “from the extreme right” due to the release of “rapists onto the streets.” After several hours of controversy, the Secretary of State for Equality has responded in a video on social networks in which she does not rectify or withdraw her words. “Unfortunately, feminists are used to seeing much of our work reduced to hoaxes, false news, and manipulations that ridicule and misrepresent equality policies,” said Ángela Rodríguez.

“These are very hard weeks for something as serious as gender violence, also what has to do with sexual violence, it is something that concerns us all as a society,” added the government spokesperson in statements in Ciempozuelos (Madrid ). “I think it is an issue that should not be trivialized and I understand that these are very unfortunate statements,” added Isabel Rodríguez. The Minister of Industry and Socialist candidate for mayor of Madrid, Reyes Maroto, has indicated that “one cannot be ironic” with violence against women. “Of course, there was a context in that meeting in which conversations were fostered in which the tone was not that of a secretary of state,” added Maroto.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, has insisted in Brussels that “in no way can one be frivolous” with this law or its effects. “It is something very serious, the victims have to know that the Government is with them and that the comprehensive law is a good law. Crimes against sexual freedom is something that I take very seriously and the victims should know that this government is being very serious with everything that is happening and observing how the law is being applied. law of yes is yes”, he said, informs Silvia Ayuso.

Along the same lines, the PSOE Secretary for Equality and congressional deputy, Andrea Fernández, has also considered the words of the Secretary of State “unjustifiable”. “They are not up to the responsibility that a position of such importance entails, even more so at this time. You must rectify ”, Andrea Fernández has requested on her Twitter account. The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has called for his dismissal. The leader of the popular groups estimates that, after more than a hundred reductions in sentences and the release of twenty sexual offenders due to the implementation of the law on sexual freedom, “making jokes is inexcusable. Is Sánchez really so intervened that he can’t even fire a Secretary of State who does these things?” The PP leader wrote on Twitter.

The act of controversy was held last Monday with the participation of Rodríguez, known as Pam, and equality activists and researchers Belén Diego, Marilyn dos Santos, María Naredo and Bárbara Tardón. It was actually the recording of the episode What is happening with sexist violence? of podcast of we can Feminism for everyone, presented by the government leader. At one point in the debate, with the public, in a very relaxed and coincidental tone, the number two from Irene Montero in Equality says:

“We are going to talk about what is important that is happening, with the rapists taking to the streets, which is what the extreme right now reproaches us with. Of the creators of the people will go to the Registry [Civil] to change their sex every morning, the rapists arrive on the street…”, he ironically laughs and his laughter is seconded.

―“Hundreds, thousands”, supports a member of the audience with laughter.

― “Waves”, Ángela Rodríguez points out Pam, among photos of Bertín Osborne or Federico Jiménez Losantos.

“The frivolity of the Secretary of State does as much damage as the denialism of Vox”

The Minister of Equality and spokesperson for the Government of Castilla La Mancha. Blanca Fernández, has also referred to this matter with a harsh criticism in which she points out that “the frivolity manifested by the Secretary of State does as much damage as the denialism of Vox”, according to The Secretary of State can only apologize and rectify. It is the clear example of political entrenchment that we have known in the last few hours”, said Fernández.

More than a hundred of those convicted of sexual assaults have seen their sentences reduced after the approval of the sexual freedom law, known as law of only yes is yes. Counselor Fernández refers to “20 releases, and 140 reductions in sentences” and considers that it is “serious enough for all of us to be concerned.” “I ask for a little moderation, pondering, good sense, common sense and, please, that you rectify, that you rectify your attitude and your statements, absolutely unfortunate, and that you also rectify the penalties contemplated in the law of only yes is yes”, said the Minister of Equality of Castilla La Mancha.

The Secretary of State attributes the controversy to “hoaxes and manipulations”

At the edge of half past one in the afternoon this Thursday, the Secretary of State for Equality has uploaded a video to the social network Twitter to refer to this matter. In the video, 2 minutes and 16 seconds long, she has not made a rectification, as the PSOE policies demand. “Unfortunately, feminists are used to seeing much of our work reduced to hoaxes, fake news, and manipulations that ridicule and misrepresent equality policies,” she says. Ángela Rodríguez points out in the tweet that only “the fragment of a podcast” in which he explained that “to put an end to sexual violence, we need the rapists to go to jail, but also that the victims have specialized accompaniment to recover from the damage they have suffered to suggest that I find it fun to frivolize with sexist violence” .

In a serious tone, he added that he is concerned about reaching this situation “not because of the people who manipulate to this extreme” but because of the victims. And he addresses women who suffer violence: “I want to reiterate that our greatest commitment is to fight against sexist violence.” He also recalls that the 016 service has been expanded to serve them. The Ministry of Equality, asked about the controversy, has referred to Pam’s own response video.

Pam has received the support of the ministers for Equality, Irene Montero, and for Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra, both from Podemos and unqualified defenders of the law that only yes is yes. For the first, it is “a manipulation” of the work of her department and concludes in a tweet: “My dear Pam_Angela, we continue.” Belarra, on her side, has tweeted in response to a message from the affected: “We are with you, Pam. All her screaming and kicking are a consequence of the progress you are making ”.

In addition to Feijóo’s criticism, criticism from the PP general secretary, Cuca Gamarra, has also come from the PP, who has reproached that the Government “is not enough to reduce sentences for sexual offenders, they also laugh.” For what she has asked in a message “What else has to happen for Sánchez to terminate her? The victims do not deserve to be frivolous with their pain. They deserve respect and support ”, she added.

Likewise, the vice-secretary of organization of the training, Miguel Tellado, who has shared the fragment of the video, has asked himself “how many more meters can you continue to fall?” “There is no greater indignity and immorality in a political leader paid by all Spaniards than laughing like this at the pain of the victims of rape and their families. Enough already ”, he lamented in a message on his Twitter profile. Similarly, the official account of the popular has criticized Pam’s attitude: “She is very amused that with the Government Law the rapists are taking to the streets or their sentence is being lowered.”