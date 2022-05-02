Angostura, Sinaloa.- A good number of girls and boys from different communities in Angostura increased their wealth of knowledge thanks to the course-workshop called “In Spring The Library Waits for You” that culture department implemented in the municipality.

Leidy Diana Montoya, head of said directorate, states that the firm indication of the mayor, Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, is to provide various tools to future generations to awaken in them the creativity and passion for the elaboration of certain articles that tomorrow could become life support.

The municipal official details that this course-workshop was taught throughout the Easter holiday period and recently ended with great success.

“The children were offered various activities, since they were told stories of important characters, as well as being taught to perform various crafts such as painting, drawing, among others,” he says.

The director of Culture in the City Council highlights that this activity was developed simultaneously in the 12 libraries that exist in the municipality, hosting a good number of participants of different ages.

“We have just closed the course properly, the children explained the various things they did and showed the knowledge they had acquired.

This is the first stage of the cultural program, since in the next few days we will be in other towns, since the objective is to promote culture and crafts throughout the municipality,” confirms Leidy Diana Montoya.