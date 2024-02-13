Christer Victorsen, Director General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, said that the final tests of the fourth reactor at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant have been conducted, and he hopes that work will begin to connect and connect the fourth plant to the electricity grid within two months in preparation for the full operation of the plant.

Victorsen added, in statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai from February 12 to 14, that the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation continues to carry out supervisory operations over the plants, as the Authority has developed a new approach to regulating nuclear safety in the UAE for licensing or approval. On the request to start operating a new nuclear reactor, stressing the benefit of all existing international expertise, as there are about 400 reactors around the world in 30 countries.

He said: “Our priorities for this year are to ensure that the four reactors operate safely because they are scheduled to contribute to providing electricity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We have 10 inspectors at the Barakah power plant who conduct daily monitoring at all times and then submit their reports to headquarters.” the main”.

In the context of participating in the 11th session of the World Government Summit 2024, Christer stressed the importance of the summit in bringing together government leaders, business leaders, experts and academics to enhance teamwork to include various fields and discuss the needs of governments in the future, pointing to the participation of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation in a number of sessions and meetings. Which enhances bilateral discussions between the Commission and its counterparts in nuclear regulation and enhances cooperation with leaders of federal and national authorities.

He stressed the close relations between the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation and its counterparts with the Republic of South Korea as a major supporter of the UAE peaceful nuclear program and innovative nuclear regulatory systems, as well as the depth of strategic relations with the United States of America, with their aspiration to cooperate with Japan and China during the current year as part of their goals to strengthen international relations and exchange experiences and skills. In this area.

Victorsen pointed out the progress made by the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and its approach to full operation after the fourth reactor in “Barakah” was prepared for gradual operation during the first quarter of the current year 2024, pointing out that Barakah includes three reactors operating at full capacity, and an operating license has been issued to load nuclear fuel. To the fourth reactor last November.

In the context of empowering youth skills, Victorsen said: “Youth is a very important topic for us and they are of special importance, so we have a working group for youth and we have many seminars with them, and we are keen to employ many of them. We organize student hackathons and encourage trainees from universities to participate with us because we believe that in order to For nuclear energy to be safe, it needs sustainability, and it needs human resources from the state.