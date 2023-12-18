Monday, December 18, 2023, 2:30 p.m.



Dinamo Zagreb, currently third in the Croatian league, will be Betis' rival in the qualifying round of the Conference League round of 16, which will be played on February 15 and 22. The green and white team avoided its worst opponent in the draw, Eintracht Frankfurt, and will play for a place in the round of 16 against a “demanding” team, as recognized by its sports director, Ramón Planes, although affordable.

After the setback suffered on the last day of the Europa League and falling to the third continental competition, Betis is the clear favorite to reach the round of 16 against a Dinamo Zagreb that has lost many of its best personnel and suffered to qualify for the phase of Conference groups. The Croatian team finished second, nine points behind Viktoria Pilsen, with three wins and three losses. The first leg will be played at the Benito Villamarín, and the return leg in Zagreb.

Draw result:



Sturm Graz-Slovan from Bratislava.

Servette-Ludogorest.

Union Saint-Gilloise-Eintracht Frankfurt.

BETIS-Dinamo Zagreb.

Olympiacos-Ferencvaros.

Ajax-Bodo Glimt.

Molde-Legia of Warsaw.

Maccabi Haifa-Ghent.