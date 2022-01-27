The Dinamo Bucharest-FCSB Bucharest derby will be played on Sunday 30 January at 20.00. The most awaited match of League 1 by the fans will be played on Sunday evening in a desolate atmosphere. Until yesterday, just over a thousand tickets had been purchased by Dinamo fans out of the nearly 5,000 offered for sale. This is 30% of Stephen the Great’s arena capacity. The FCSB which is inspired by the former Steaua Bucharest is second in the standings, the Dinamo penultimate. The fans are in dispute and do not buy tickets, fearing defeat. Yet Dinamo Bucharest has prepared a special jersey for the derby, with the names of many of its fans printed next to the club’s crest …

If in the past the Dinamo ultras ran out of tickets for the great Derby in a few days, now the situation is completely different. “Only 1,000 tickets in 10 days,” the red and white officials announced yesterday. They continue: “The vast majority of tickets are on the lawn and in the grandstand I. The first ones purchased were those of 60 and 200 lei”. Even if the match will be played in particular conditions, Dinamo players still hope that the tickets will be sold out by Sunday evening, also to save the club from financial chaos. Of the 5,000 tickets, 200 will go to rivals FCSB. “From the information we have, we will only receive 200 tickets. We do not know how to share them, who can go and who can stay at home. Since the Dinamo people don’t buy them, give us more! We promise to buy them all and get them out again. hunger… ”was the ironic message of the FCSB North Lawn ultras.