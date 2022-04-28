The country has already had a lot of political violence and murders, but Marielle’s is revolting and wide open, says former president

the former president Dilma Rousseff (EN) said that Brazil is a country where “torture, murder and hide the corpse”. The statement was made during the World Social Forum Justice and Democracyheld in Porto Alegre (RS) this Wednesday (27.Apr.2022).

Dilma said that violence in Brazil took many forms and she witnessed some, as in the period of the Military Dictatorship.

“This country is not a non-violent country, on the contrary: it tortures, murders and hides the corpse, because it is a fundamental practice that can be used in many ways. To hide the corpse is to hide that there is torture and death, that Jonathan died [assassinado com um tiro em Manguinhos em 2014] and that the Kaingang [comunidade indígena] have raped girls. Hiding the corpse is also saying that there was no coup, but fiscal pedaling”he said.

The former president participated in the panel “Victims of the Justice System”, which was attended by the mother of Marielle Franco (PSOL), Marinete Silva; the lawyer and indigenous activist, Fernanda Kaingang; the pedagogue and one of the founders of the collective Mães de Manguinhos, Ana Paula Oliveira; and journalist Luís Nassif.

“In Brazil, there has been a lot of political violence and murders, but Marielle’s is revolting, wide open. It is done without worrying about hiding the reasons”he said.

The denunciation of corruption related to land control and urban appropriation by militias in Rio de Janeiro “raise Marielle’s death”according to Dilma.

“The masterminds, at least I think, are known, which is a matter of the so-called jumping jack secret, but maybe some lack the courage to denounce and others to confess”he added.

the councilor Marielle Franco (PSOL) and driver Anderson Gomes were shot dead in Estácio, a neighborhood in central Rio de Janeiro, on March 14, 2018.

Marielle was returning from an event in Lapa, called “Young Blacks Moving Structures”, when her car was paired with another vehicle, where the shots came from. The councilor was hit by 4 shots, and the driver by 3. An advisor, who was also in the car, survived the attacks, but the traffic monitoring cameras in the region were turned off.