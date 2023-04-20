Diletta Leotta shows off her tummy during training. The gymnastic outfit made up of a crop top and black shorts highlights the belly which is already starting to look nice and round. “Growing together”, writes the presenter, pregnant with her first child from the footballer Loris Karius.

Pregnant, Diletta does not give up on keeping fit. For fitness he wears black crop tops and tight shorts. Since she made the stork official, the presenter has always shown reserve in showing herself with a rounded belly. She has done it on very few occasions, such as during a mini vacation in Dubai together with the footballer she has been linked to since last October. This time, however, she makes a small exception to the rule and in front of her mirror, between one break and another of the work out, she allows herself the shot that she then shares on her Instagram profile.

On his training Diletta revealed to the Gazzetta dello Sport: “I train every day. I do a mix. I practice yoga, I train free-body trying to find the perfect balance aiming to improve the elasticity of the muscles. But I also work with weights, as a strengthening of arms, legs, buttocks”. Even sweet anticipation doesn’t stop her.

Together with Karius, the blonde was the protagonist, during Easter, of a gender reveal in the family, in Sicily: the two confirmed that they will have a baby girl. The name chosen for the baby, who should be born next August, in the middle of summer, is still top secret.