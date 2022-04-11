The digital economy has become an important alternative and supporter of the aspects of the traditional economy. Rather, it constitutes the economy of the future, since digitization is included in all production and service sectors, and is considered an indicator of the level of progress achieved in any of these sectors. Therefore, the UAE is working to promote and support the priorities of the digital economy, to double The percentage of its contribution to our national economy, during the coming years, and to be a basis for the country’s achievement of its fifty-year goal of being the fastest and most active economy in the world.

The UAE, which is at the forefront of global digital indicators, owns the most important digital systems, and the country with advanced technical infrastructure, seeks through the digital economy strategy approved by the Cabinet, the establishment of the Emirates Digital Economy Council, and a translation of its economic approach based on diversity, to raise the contribution rate of the economy The digital economy will increase from 9.7% to 19.4% over the next ten years, in order to be the center of the most prosperous digital economy in the region and the world.

The strategy and the council are responsible for framing the national efforts made to institutionalize the digital economy, unifying its objectives, measuring its indicators and the extent of its progress, through programs and initiatives that double the digital transformation process that the UAE started early on, during which it achieved many achievements as it employed them in developing services, raising productivity, and increasing investment rates, and it seeks Currently, to double these achievements and achieve a competitive national economy, because the future is for those who possess knowledge, and adopt innovation in thought and action.

