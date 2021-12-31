Stardust Crusaders has released a patch which allows you to play in english Digital Devil Monogatari: Megami Tensei II, or Digital Devil Story – Megami Tensei II, one of the most popular NES games still untranslated. Namco published it in Japan in the now distant 1990, but decided not to bring it to the West (at the time there were many Japanese games that did not come out of the motherland).

The status of the patch is “Fully Playable”, which means that after installing it you can play Digital Devil Monogatari: Megami Tensei II from start to finish, reading the texts in a language much more usable in our part than Japanese.

The patch to translate Digital Devil Monogatari: Megami Tensei II is downloadable from ROMhacking.net. Instructions on how to install it can be found on the file Readme journal created by the authors.

We see some pictures of the English version of Digital Devil Monogatari: Megami Tensei II translated into English:

Of course there is also no need to specify that to patch the ROM of the Namco title you must have the original version. Since you were right to import it from Japan years ago?