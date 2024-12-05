What are you looking for when hiring a television service? An extensive catalog, low prices or simply a hassle-free option? DIGI, the Romanian operator, has just launched DIGI TV, with an offer that, at least in terms of price, breaks the deck compared to its competitors.

From 7 euros per month DIGI TV offers more than 100 channels and the possibility of combining it with fiber and mobile services. But what channels does this service include in a market saturated with options?

DIGI TV: A new proposal in a saturated market?

While giants like Movistar+ or Orange TV continue to dominate the sector in the offer of premium channels, while OTTs like Netflix and company have carved out their own niche, DIGI TV is committed to accessibility and perfect integration at the price level with its network. fiber and mobile.

The offer of channels and key functionalities

DIGI TV stands out for a diverse catalog that includes general channels such as La 1 and Antena 3, specialized channels such as National Geographic and Disney Junior, and sports options such as Eurosport and Real Madrid TV. In addition, it allows advanced functionalities such as:

Multi-device playback: From smart televisions to mobile phones and tablets.

From smart televisions to mobile phones and tablets. Parental controls: Ideal for homes with children.

Ideal for homes with children. Simultaneous sessions and live control: Pause, rewind and record recent content.

For a monthly cost of 7 euros, these features compete directly with more expensive services, but with an offer focused on linear television.

Aggressive pricing and flexible combinations

DIGI TV’s strong point is its pricing structure. When combined with fiber and mobile, the rates range between 17 euros and 33 euros per month, depending on the connection speed and mobile data included. These figures represent an economic alternative compared to other operators that usually set higher prices for similar services.

DIGI TV’s low pricing strategy is designed to attract cost-sensitive users. According to recent data, up to 40% of Spaniards consider changing operators if they find a cheaper offer.

Complete list of DIGI TV channels

Generalists:

The 1

The 2

Antenna 3

Four

Telecinco

The Sixth

Thirteen

Cinema and series:

Star Channel

AXN

AMC

Are

syfy

Comedy Central

Warner TV

Hollywood Channel

13th Street

TCM

Paramount Network

dark

AXN White

XTRM

Sundance V

BOM Cinema

BeMad

A3Series

Neox

FDF

Energy

Global Soap Operas

DPelis

Sports:

Eurosport 1

Eurosport 2

Telesport

Real Madrid TV

Betis TV

GolPlay

ubeat

Torole

REK TV

Dhippica

Horse TV

Nautical Channel

Surf Channel

Motor Trainer

ADV Motorcycle

DBike

Fight Time

Entertainment:

Cosmo

Divinity

Nova

Mega

Kitchen Channel

MTV

Deceased

InFamily

DKISS

TEN

Global Trends

Dtrip

Children:

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

Boeing

Baby TV

Clan

Documentaries:

History

National Geographic

Nat Geo Wild

Odyssey

AMC Crime

AMC Break

Have a good trip!

Discovery Channel

Music:

Hit TV

Music Channel

Hit Music Channel

U TV

Autonomous:

Telemadrid

Laotra

CMM

EsTuTele

3Cat

Galician Television

etb basque

CGM

DTV

Andalusia Canal

International Note

Aragon International

IB Global

International news and channels:

CNN International

24 Hours

France 24 (Spanish and French)

DIGI 24

The Bull

NHK World TV

CGTN Spanish

EWTN