What are you looking for when hiring a television service? An extensive catalog, low prices or simply a hassle-free option? DIGI, the Romanian operator, has just launched DIGI TV, with an offer that, at least in terms of price, breaks the deck compared to its competitors.
From 7 euros per month DIGI TV offers more than 100 channels and the possibility of combining it with fiber and mobile services. But what channels does this service include in a market saturated with options?
DIGI TV: A new proposal in a saturated market?
While giants like Movistar+ or Orange TV continue to dominate the sector in the offer of premium channels, while OTTs like Netflix and company have carved out their own niche, DIGI TV is committed to accessibility and perfect integration at the price level with its network. fiber and mobile.
The offer of channels and key functionalities
DIGI TV stands out for a diverse catalog that includes general channels such as La 1 and Antena 3, specialized channels such as National Geographic and Disney Junior, and sports options such as Eurosport and Real Madrid TV. In addition, it allows advanced functionalities such as:
- Multi-device playback: From smart televisions to mobile phones and tablets.
- Parental controls: Ideal for homes with children.
- Simultaneous sessions and live control: Pause, rewind and record recent content.
For a monthly cost of 7 euros, these features compete directly with more expensive services, but with an offer focused on linear television.
Aggressive pricing and flexible combinations
DIGI TV’s strong point is its pricing structure. When combined with fiber and mobile, the rates range between 17 euros and 33 euros per month, depending on the connection speed and mobile data included. These figures represent an economic alternative compared to other operators that usually set higher prices for similar services.
DIGI TV’s low pricing strategy is designed to attract cost-sensitive users. According to recent data, up to 40% of Spaniards consider changing operators if they find a cheaper offer.
Complete list of DIGI TV channels
Generalists:
- The 1
- The 2
- Antenna 3
- Four
- Telecinco
- The Sixth
- Thirteen
Cinema and series:
- Star Channel
- AXN
- AMC
- Are
- syfy
- Comedy Central
- Warner TV
- Hollywood Channel
- 13th Street
- TCM
- Paramount Network
- dark
- AXN White
- XTRM
- Sundance V
- BOM Cinema
- BeMad
- A3Series
- Neox
- FDF
- Energy
- Global Soap Operas
- DPelis
Sports:
- Eurosport 1
- Eurosport 2
- Telesport
- Real Madrid TV
- Betis TV
- GolPlay
- ubeat
- Torole
- REK TV
- Dhippica
- Horse TV
- Nautical Channel
- Surf Channel
- Motor Trainer
- ADV Motorcycle
- DBike
- Fight Time
Entertainment:
- Cosmo
- Divinity
- Nova
- Mega
- Kitchen Channel
- MTV
- Deceased
- InFamily
- DKISS
- TEN
- Global Trends
- Dtrip
Children:
- Disney Channel
- Disney Junior
- Nickelodeon
- Nick Jr.
- Boeing
- Baby TV
- Clan
Documentaries:
- History
- National Geographic
- Nat Geo Wild
- Odyssey
- AMC Crime
- AMC Break
- Have a good trip!
- Discovery Channel
Music:
- Hit TV
- Music Channel
- Hit Music Channel
- U TV
Autonomous:
- Telemadrid
- Laotra
- CMM
- EsTuTele
- 3Cat
- Galician Television
- etb basque
- CGM
- DTV
- Andalusia Canal
- International Note
- Aragon International
- IB Global
International news and channels:
- CNN International
- 24 Hours
- France 24 (Spanish and French)
- DIGI 24
- The Bull
- NHK World TV
- CGTN Spanish
- EWTN
