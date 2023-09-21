He fitness It is a state of health in which The person aims to improve his physique through muscle training.

Therefore, “fit” people have the option of training with the help of professional machines that facilitate physical exercise. They can also do exercises at home.

(We recommend: How to do Australian pull-ups at home and include them in your exercise routine?).

In it fitnessthe exercises focused on the muscle mass gain in the back. For which, and according to the ‘Fit Generation’ portal, there are two exercises that stand out above the others to work that area.

The pull-ups and chest pulls They are exercises that focus on the latissimus dorsi muscles, but there are different ways to work them.

How is each exercise performed?



According to ‘Fit Generation’, pull-ups are an exercise in which you You must use the corresponding machine. There you must sit and take the bar that has the device, pulling it towards you, and then stretch your arms returning to the first position.

On the other hand, pull-ups performs them with a fixed bar placed in a slightly high place. You should grab the bar with both arms, and with the strength of your arms you should lift yourself up until you see that your chin goes over the bar, and then slowly release.

Differences between pull-ups and pull-ups

One of the differences that stands out between the two exercises is the space you have to perform them, since For pull-ups you need to go to a gym or have the machine at home.



Instead, For pull-ups all you need is a bar that can hold your weight. You can also go to a park or any communal area that has these devices, if you do not have the money to pay the monthly gym fee.

On the other hand, there is also a change in the weight you lift, since in the pull-ups you You can choose the quantity, whether kilos or pounds. On the other hand, in pull-ups you will always be lifting your body weight.

Another differential point is the area of ​​the body that will be worked, since in the pull-ups you are concentrating his strength on his abdomen, in addition to his arms and back. However, in the pulldowns the movement is accumulating only in the back area.

So which exercise should you choose?

Everything depends on the area of ​​the body you want to work and the place where you can perform the exercisebecause if you have the possibility of going to a gym, you will have the option of doing both exercises without problems.

However, if you do not have the resources to go to a gym and can only do so at a bar in your home or go to a free communal area, It is best to perform pull-ups.

Nataly Barrera

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO: