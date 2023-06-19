Monday, June 19, 2023
Diego Cocca, without a team: the former Millonarios coach was dismissed in Mexico

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Diego Cocca, without a team: the former Millonarios coach was dismissed in Mexico


close

Diego Cocca

Diego Cocca, Millionaires coach.

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno / CEET

Diego Cocca, Millionaires coach.

The Argentine leaves the Mexican National Team after a strong video from the Mexican Soccer Commissioner.

The Argentine Diego Cocca, with just four months in office, was dismissed from the technical direction of the Mexican National Team this Monday as a result of the defeat against the United States in the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League, a tournament in which El Tri finished in third place.

Diego Cocca, dismissed in Mexico

Photo:

Hector Fabio Zamora / EL TIEMPO

“The natural thing would be to wait for the Gold Cup to finish, but today we don’t have time to waste anymore, so I inform you that I have made the decision to terminate the contract of Diego Martín Cocca and the members of his coaching staff“, announced Juan Carlos Rodríguez, Commissioner of Mexican Soccer.

In a video broadcast on the social networks of the Mexican Football Federation, Rodríguez reported that Mexican coach Jaime Lozano will be the interim technical director of the Mexican team in the Gold Cup that will begin on Saturday.

Cocca and his past in Millionaires

In 2016, the Argentine Diego Cocca was confirmed as the new coach of Millonarios. He directed a total of 11 games, of which he won 7, drew 1 and lost 3.

Cocca also straightened out the path of reclassification started by Rubén Israel during the first half of 2016, returning Millonarios to the Copa Libertadores after four years of absence. His departure from management occurred at the end of that same year, when Enrique Camacho, president of Millonarios, announced that Cocca would be Racing’s new coach.

*With AFP

Recommended

