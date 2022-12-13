The French coach, Didier Deschampsentered the debate on style and, on the eve of facing Morocco for a place in the final of the Qatar World Cup He assured that in the face of the best defense in the championship, the important thing will be “knowing how to adapt.”

“There is no one way to win. My priority is to adapt to the situations I face, to the players I have in order to get the best out of each one and the best of the collective,” Deschamps said.

The French coach is aware that France has so far not built its successes from possession of the ball, but against Morocco he expects a great defense, although not only, because the coach thinks that “they also have offensive danger”.

“We always have the will to have the ball and create danger for the rival. But in front there is a rival. Poland he hadn’t had it much and when we confronted him he had it much more. Morocco can play counterattack, we’ll see. We have to be prepared for everything,” he said.

“I don’t think any team will give up having the ball. The truth is that it’s useless to have it for the sake of having it, you have to create danger,” he said.

Deschamps praised Morocco’s defensive capacity “against which so far no adversary has found a solution.”

“They have a good organization, very rational, in which they are comfortable and that is where they base their strength. We have analyzed it and we are going to try to create a problem for them,” he assured.

The coach is aware that he can make history with a second consecutive World Cup, something that only Italy in the 30s and Brazil in the 60s it has achieved.

“We haven’t done it yet, but reaching the semifinals is already something important. There are no secrets for this, it’s an amalgamation of things. The first and essential is the quality of the players, but that’s not enough. Other ingredients are needed , such as collective strength, mentality, the ability to react to difficulties and make sure that, when the game is on the edge of the knife, it falls on our side,” he said.

The coach assured that they are prepared to jump onto the field with the public against them.

“I don’t like the term hostile, but we hope that there will be a very important popular fervor in favor of Morocco. We know that they make a lot of noise, the players are already warned. That will not make them score goals, but it is better to know it. It is part of of the preparation of the party”, indicated.

Deschamps acknowledged that France “has not done everything perfectly”, but praised his team’s “defensive solidity” and the “ability to score goals at key moments”.

EFE