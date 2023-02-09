Gerard Piqué tries to live his new life, his relationship with Clara Chiabut daily there is new news that torments him, that reminds him of what was his past with Shakiratheir breakup process, even unpublished details of the mistrust that had already developed in the couple before the goodbye.

Since last year it was known that Shakira had hired a detective to follow Piqué’s passes, and some entertainment media have delved into these circumstances, and have brought other details to light,

Nuria Marinpresenter, journalist, scriptwriter, editor and coordinator of Spanish television programs and also a content generator on networks, published a video on Tik Tok recounting her new information, and generating a new storm of reactions from Internet users.

“Shakira already suspected that Piqué had been cheating on her long before we all thought,” he said.

“Several media reported that, in March of last year, Shakira went to the United States for a few days because Piqué asked her for a little space, then she left, but hired a detective to spy on Gerard. But she doesn’t hire one just because, she does it because she has suspicions that something is happening in that relationship and those suspicions are prior to the beginning of Piqué’s relationship with Clara Chía, because it is said that they began their romance at the beginning of the year past,” says the presenter.

The videocall

Photo: Instagram Carlos Vives, Instagram Piqué

Núria also revealed a video where Piqué appears receiving a video call from the Colombian, to whom she had to explain where she was, which is why the presenter knitted her version.

“Look what happens on September 17, 2021 when Piqué goes as a guest to the radio program La Sotana and receives a video call from Shakira who wants to know where he is,” he said about the video in which Piqué is seen in a radio booth. while receiving the call: “I’m on radio life, I’ll call you now,” he told her.

“Why does Shakira call him by video call instead of a normal call? Well, because she doesn’t trust. The question is, was Piqué already with Clara Chía then?” the presenter wonders.

SPORTS

More sports news