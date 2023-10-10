The supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, stated this Tuesday that he is proud of the Palestinian youth for the surprise attack against Israel, although he once again denied Iranian involvement in the hostilities that began on Saturday.

“We kiss the forehead and hands of the intelligent and skilled designers of this operation and the Palestinian youth, we are proud of them,” said the leader at a military graduation ceremony.

“But the enemy says that Iran is behind the operation and it is a mistake,” assured the highest Iranian authority, according to the official IRNA agency.

Israel says it has recovered some 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants in Israeli territory.

“Supporters of the Zionist regime and senior officials blame Iran for this. You are wrong. The Palestinians did this themselves,” he said at a televised graduation ceremony for cadets from the Armed Forces Officer Academies.

Tehran is one of the main allies of the Islamist movement Hamas, main perpetrator of the attack, and leads the so-called Axis of Resistance against the Jewish State, its nemesis.

Khamenei blamed Israel precisely for the attack: “When cruelty and crime cross a limit and rapacity leads to maximum points, one must wait for the storm.”

Vehicles burning in flames after bombings launched from the Gaza Strip.

The religious considered that Tel Aviv suffered an “earthquake” that destroyed “some pillars of the Zionist regime.”which they will not be able to rebuild “easily.”

The US newspaper Wall Street Journal accused Tehran on Sunday of helping plan the attack since August. and to give the green light to its start.

However, The United States Government stated this Monday that there is no evidence of Iran’s alleged involvement in Saturday’s unprecedented attack.

Israeli airstrike on Gaza City.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Israel are bitter enemies, they pose a mutual existential threatcompete for regional hegemony and maintain a covert war with cyberattacks, assassinations and sabotage.

In this “shadow” conflict and to expand its regional influence, Tehran supports groups such as the Lebanese Hezbollah, the Palestinian Hamas movement and the Islamic Jihad.

Iran celebrated the start of the Hamas attack on Saturday with congratulations and fireworks and the Iranian Government gave its support to “the legitimate defense of the Palestinian people.”

Days before the attack, Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, He published on social networks that “the Zionist regime is a cancer that is about to be exterminated by the Palestinian people.”

EFE