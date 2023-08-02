Dibu Martínez does his show: see his Messi-style goal in training

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Draw Martinez.
I drew Martinez.
In social networks the collection of the Argentine goalkeeper goes viral.
Emiliano the ‘Draw’ Martinez He is in full pre-season with English Aston Villa, ahead of the next edition of the Premier League.
True to his style, Dibu did one of his crazy things again and aroused interest on social networks.
The goalkeeper changed roles and played against a teammate of his in training. Dibu kicked a spectacular free kick in the style Lionel Messi and scored a great goal.
And true to his joking style, Martínez mocked the rival: “I nailed it to you in the angle,” he told him.
Dibu’s goal
Aston Villa will debut in this new season of the Premier League against Newcastle as a visitor, on Saturday, August 12.
SPORTS
SPORTS
