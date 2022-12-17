Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Dibba Al-Hisn held onto the lead and Hatta ranked runner-up in the first division, with the first victory over its host Al-Taawon 3-1, while the “Hurricane” returned with the three points from Al-Dhaid Stadium by winning 1-0, at the end of the “Round 13” confrontations, which saw Masfout and the Emirates draw without goals. Hamriyah and Fujairah 1-1.

Dibba Al-Hisn marked its superiority against its host Al-Taawoun since the first half, by scoring three goals by Luan Oliveira in the 18th minute, Caio Rosa 41, and Paolo Henrico in the 48th minute, while Carlos Alberto scored the only goal for the landowners in the 88th minute, and Al-Hosn raised the tally to 27 to continue. at the top of the ranking.

And at Al-Dhaid Stadium, Hatta clung to the title of the ranking, after raising his score to 26 points by winning the goal of Denilson Pereira in the 32nd minute. In turn, the UAE missed the opportunity to rise to third place and remained fourth with 22 points, with a goalless draw against its host, Masfout.

Match results

Al Taawun – Dibba Al Hisn 1-3

Masfoot – UAE 0-0

Al Dhaid – Hatta 0-1

Al Hamriyah – Fujairah 1-1

standout teams

Dibba Al Hisn 27

Hatta 26

Red Island 24

Emirates 22