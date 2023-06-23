Yolanda Díaz cooled this Thursday the expectations of the commons to include in the electoral program of Sumar a referendum on self-determination in Catalonia. Although she avoided commenting on the issue during her participation in the summer courses organized by the Menéndez Pelayo University in Santander, her team clarified to this newspaper that the intention of the second vice president is to propose a consultation for the ratification of an agreement between the central and Catalan governments that arises from the dialogue table, underway since February 2020 and the result of the investiture agreement between Pedro Sánchez and ERC.

They thus responded to the desire shown by the deputy of the commons and head of the Sumar list for Barcelona, ​​Aina Vidal, who hours before, at a press conference in Sabadell, had been convinced of the inclusion of the plebiscite agreed on the right to decide. «In the referendum we are where we have always been. Catalonia must vote for its future. It will be part of our electoral program », she affirmed.

Vidal’s enthusiasm contrasts with the so-called “initial documents for a country project”, a kind of programmatic embryo that emerged from the reflection groups convened by Sumar that Díaz herself presented before the 28-M campaign, in which her project was not directly involved. Among the measures presented, the Sumar teams were ambiguous on the question of self-determination for Catalonia and, on the other hand, they did bet on the “recognition” of “national plurality” always reconciling it with “an integrating idea” of Spain.

The novelty in this disparity of nuances is that now it occurs between the second vice president and one of the formations that has been closest to her project during its configuration process. Not surprisingly, the comunes –and above all their leader, Ada Colau– was the actor in the orbit of Sumar with whom Díaz turned more forcefully in the 28-M campaign, participating in the closing and final acts in Catalonia.

Back to the debates



The Galician leader expressed more clearly, on the other hand, her position on Pedro Sánchez’s proposal to organize face-to-face debates with the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, before 23-J excluding the rest of the forces in contention. Díaz branded the “debates between two men” as a “serious error” and an image of the past and remarked that the public is “much more concerned about the time of their lives than about the time of the debates”, about which has been generated “noise”. He also regretted that “in the middle of the 21st century” there is no law that regulates its celebration and launched his own proposal: that there be at least “six face-to-face debates” between the candidates of PSOE, PP, Sumar and Vox, another general among the four and various sectoral discussion forums.

For its part, the PP, which rejected Sánchez’s proposal of six debates as “eccentric”, is willing to accept a duel between the Galician leader and the Prime Minister, but with conditions. Genoa summons Ferraz to hold a meeting next Monday to finalize details. But her objective is to put the president in a bind, by giving him a choice between a debate with three with Yolanda Díaz or for him to absorb the role of Sumar since they govern in coalition.

And together with this uncomfortable location, they also ask to hold a second debate that includes the seven most relevant political formations. In other words, a format in which the partners who have supported Sánchez in the current legislature –ERC, EH Bildu or PNV– are present. “Parties that have been in the governance of Spain,” pointed out the PP campaign spokesman, Borja Sémper.

Meanwhile, the President of the Government maintains his intention to hold several face to face with Feijóo and sent his availability by letter to various media. In an act in Ferraz, Sánchez charged the leader of the PP, whom he made ugly by “not explaining” the pacts of his formation with Vox: “For Feijóo, the debates are like gyms in January, one signs up but never goes,” he ironized .