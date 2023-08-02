Ten days after the general elections, the contacts between the different parties to negotiate the investiture continue without a break. Sumar and PSOE go even one step further and have already begun to negotiate the program for a future coalition government, confident that Pedro Sánchez will overcome the vote in Congress that will keep him in Moncloa. At the head of the left-wing coalition delegation, Yolanda Díaz has appointed Nacho Álvarez, Secretary of State for Social Rights and number two of Ione Belarra in her ministry. “The program is key,” the Galician leader defended this Wednesday.

A strong man in the Podemos Executive, Álvarez has already negotiated face to face with the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, the three Budgets that have gone ahead in this legislature. He was also very active in the construction of the so-called social shield during the pandemic and with proposals such as the limit on the price of gas (the Iberian exception). When Díaz formed his control panel in Sumar, he chose the Secretary of State of Belarra to put him, in mid-June, in charge of the spokesperson for the Economy of the left-wing coalition.

“We are already negotiating the content that we have to carry out as a future Government,” Díaz acknowledged this Wednesday in an interview on TVE. The leader of Sumar also recognized that hers are holding parallel talks with other key formations for the inauguration of Sánchez, such as Junts or Esquerra, headed in this case by the former deputy for the commons Jaume Asens -very close to Carles Puigdemont-.

All this despite the fact that a day before María Jesús Montero had been emphatic in stating that it was up to the PSOE, as the majority force of the progressive bloc, to take the initiative in the negotiations. “The PSOE will negotiate the same as I negotiate with the President of the Government or the negotiations that Sumar is already having with other formations,” claimed the Galician leader, who has asked for “discretion” from all parties.

co-official languages



With the need for the sovereignist formations to give their approval to the investiture of Sánchez to continue with the reissue of the coalition government, the territorial issue is being a key piece on the table where these conversations are held. In addition to territorial financing, a key that the PSOE is exploring, Díaz has proposed modifying the regulations of Congress to guarantee that the co-official languages ​​can be used

Specifically, Sumar proposes to recover the idea proposed last June to reform the regulation to reform article 6 that defines the rights of deputies to guarantee that they can also express themselves in the official languages ​​of their autonomous communities of origin. Also, explain training sources, the regulations must provide for the simultaneous interpretation of these languages.

A year ago, PSOE, PP, Vox and Ciudadanos refused to process a reform of the Congress Regulations to allow a general use of the co-official languages ​​in the Chamber, so that Catalan, Galician and Basque could be used both in plenary as well as in the commissions, with the corresponding simultaneous translation, and that initiatives written in those languages ​​can be registered.

But the inauguration is not the only front that the acting second vice president has open. In addition to the external one, there is another internal one that mainly deals with the situation of the five Podemos deputies within the future parliamentary group. Díaz has acknowledged that he respects the criticism that Belarra launched just one day after 23-J for Sumar’s results. “Although I do not share them”, he has apostilled himself. Faced with the possibility of a rupture in Congress, the Galician leader is convinced that “all political forces will comply with what was agreed with Sumar.”