A thread on the Diablo Immortal subredditcomplete with examples and screenshots, reports that there is a bug that reduces the XP earned in a large portion of kills and Orbs ”.

“We don’t understand why this happens“Explains u / staplepies who is one of the five players who noticed”this on and off“Of the bug”in the last month“. ““It varies in frequency and impact by area, and could be based on time of day, but currently we can’t explain a specific cause. However, it causes a copious reduction in XP, up to 50%. Under normal circumstances. , all mobs of the same type give the same XP, but because of this bug this doesn’t happen, unfortunately ”.

The whole discussion focuses on the causes / effects of this bug, all trying to get Blizzard’s attention so that it can remedy this problem so annoying for players.