For the rossoblù ds “Marko is priceless”. Manchester, in an emergency ahead, wants to increase the latest offer by 8.5 million

Bologna blinds Marko Arnautovic, but Manchester United wants to try again anyway. Before the Coppa Italia match against Cosenza, the rossoblù ds Marco Di Vaio closed the doors to the sale of the Austrian that Erik Ten Hag has put at the top of his list of low cost solutions to strengthen the Red Devils’ attack, reduced to the minimum terms regardless of the Ronaldo case. “Marko is part of our project,” Di Vaio clarified. United, however, is in a hurry.

The words – “There is a lot of talk, but our will is to keep Marko – Di Vaio told Italia 1 -. Sartori, the president, and Fenucci said so: he is at the center of our project. We are proud that Manchester United are interested in him, above all because it is an idea born by Sabatini and carried out by the club to realize the dream of bringing him here after three years in China: it was a successful bet, he replied on field and now we want to move forward with him. It is not a question of price, because he is priceless for what he represents to us. We want to move forward with him because we are convinced that he can do better and help us grow. He is always the first in training to encourage others, he has no market value “. See also Zaki returns to the University of Bologna, remote examination from Egypt

The United court – It is precisely this attitude part of the reason why 33-year-old Arnautovic has ended up in United’s sights. According to the English press, the Red Devils have put 8.5 million euros on the plate, an offer that Bologna has returned to the sender, but are ready to return to the office with a more concrete proposal. Also because at this moment Ten Hag needs a center forward: in the disastrous internal collapse against Brighton on the first day of the Premier League, the Dutchman lined up Christian Eriksen at the center of his trident, then inserting Cristiano Ronaldo in the game in progress. With Martial out for a few weeks for a muscle problem it’s a real emergency. “If I had had a starting center forward, I would have fielded him” said the Dutch coach, who defended his choice not to field CR7 from the start and preferred to gloss over when asked about Arnautovic, who coached when he was deputy Steve McClaren at Twente. McClaren is now Ten Hag’s deputy. See also FA Cup, United are favorites against Aston Villa, but in the Premier League they have already gone out

Temptation – Arnautovic, who in the Premier League has already played with Stoke City and West Ham scoring 43 goals in 184 games, would be very tempted, they assure England, from the prospect of returning overseas, especially in a club of United’s caliber, with a coach he knows. and he esteems him and in a team that needs center-forward. The Austrian, however, has another two years of contract with Bologna, and the club’s will is clear: “Marko is priceless” as Di Vaio said. United, however, has every intention of trying again.

August 8 – 10:59 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Vaio #Arnautovic #stays #Bologna #United #giving