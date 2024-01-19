“For years we have been working to spread the culture of giving, which starts from the simplest gestures. The gift, in reality, goes beyond the simple gesture because we know that it has a multiplier effect on well-being in society.” Thus Cinzia Di Stasio, general secretary of the Italian Donation Institute, on the sidelines of the moment of celebration organized by Aisla (Italian Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) and Galbusera to celebrate the conclusion of the 'The Good Taste of Research' campaign, promoted by the company who donated a total of 51 thousand euros to the Association to support research against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.