Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has recovered from Covid. After contracting the virus during the Christmas period, according to what is learned, the owner of the Farnesina in the last 24 hours carried out the anti Covid test which gave a negative result.

“There is no room for strange theories, here there are only health and science, and a single antidote to the virus: the vaccine” writes Di Maio on his Facebook page.

“Many of you are writing to me, I thank you for all these messages and for the thought that you are dedicating to me. I have been positive for the covid, but I want to reassure you: I’m fine, my last tampon is negative and as of tomorrow I will be back to work in person to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation “, writes Di Maio.

“The increase in infections, also caused by the Omicron variant, must push us to raise the alert level even more. The virus is silent and is transmitted quickly, so please be careful and get vaccinated. Protect yourself. , loved ones and neighbor. It is life itself that must be protected. There is no room for strange theories, here there are only health and science, and a single antidote to the virus: the vaccine. It is thanks to this weapon. that we are able to contain the covid and its most serious effects. Let us sensitize as many people as possible “, concludes the Foreign Minister.