Coming to terms with the corona pandemic is not yet complete. The German Research Foundation still sees research gaps. Cooperation with politicians could also go better.

UIn order to be better prepared for future pandemics and crises, the German Research Foundation (DFG) believes that there must be transparent and interdisciplinary scientific advisory structures that are permanent and independent of crises, “in order to further strengthen trust between society, politics and science”. However, such networks must be established before an upcoming crisis and maintained on a long-term basis so that in the event of a crisis, the potential of science can strengthen the existing structures and accompany the capacities of the legally responsible institutions, said the President of the DFG Katja Becker on Tuesday.

Heike Schmoll
Political correspondent in Berlin, responsible for "Bildungswelten".

Becker was the chairwoman of an interdisciplinary commission for pandemic research that worked on various topics from mid-2020 to the end of 2023. All members advised independently of direct political advisory mandates and, in addition to the medical and epidemiological perspective, also dealt with mathematical, scientific, technical, legal, social, psychological and historical aspects.