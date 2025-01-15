The shipping company DFDS has announced the launch of a new weekly route for the transport of goods that will connect the ports of Vilagarcía, in Galicia, and Rotterdam, in the Netherlands. This service seeks to offer an alternative to land transport within Europe, adapting to the needs of industrial clients, freight forwarders and logistics operators specialized in project cargo.

The start of operations is scheduled for the end of May. The route will be served by the ferry Belgium Seawayswith the capacity to transport up to 2,660 containers. The direct connection between southern and central Europe is presented as a solution to optimize times, costs and emissions, highlighting the potential of maritime links in European logistics.

Additionally, DFDS has signed a agreement with the multinational Hydrospecialized in aluminum and energy, to make weekly shipments of aluminum. According to Hydro, the new logistics solution, based on the model roll on roll off (RoRo), improves safety and efficiency in the transportation of products by eliminating the use of cranes and reducing loading times by half. This system allows for more sustainable operation by reducing fuel consumption and associated emissions.

The route reinforces DFDS’ strategic focus on organic growth and its ability to offer customized solutions to large companies. According to Mathieu Girardin, Head of the Ferry Division at DFDS, the partnership with Hydro reinforces its role as a key logistics partner, connecting northern Europe with the Iberian Peninsula and expanding the possibilities of commercial exchange between these regions.

This new maritime link consolidates the role of the ports of northwest Spain as strategic points in international logistics chains, integrating maritime transport operations more efficiently with the needs of the European industrial sector.