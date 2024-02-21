DThe German Football Association (DFB) sees itself prepared for the worst case scenario. If necessary, a successor for interim national coach Horst Hrubesch could be presented shortly: “If the two games go differently, which I don't like to talk about two days before a very, very important game, then we are able to act,” said sports director Nia Künzer on the DFB Women's Nations League semi-final this Friday (9 p.m. on ARD) against France.

She expressed herself “optimistic” that a victory in Lyon that would qualify for the Olympics in Paris will be achieved. “I am sure that we are capable of cracking a very strong French team,” said the former international. If they lose, the Germans will have a second chance next Wednesday against the loser of the game between Spain and Holland.

“The scenarios are clear”

“We did our homework,” said Künzer. The competitions in which the starting places for the European Championship 2025 in Switzerland will be awarded begin at the beginning of March. After Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's withdrawal, Hrubesch emphasized that he was only available on a temporary basis. If the Olympic plans fail, he considers a “change” to be necessary. “The scenarios are clear and we are prepared for everything,” said Künzer.

She took up her position at the DFB at the beginning of January and received a three-year contract. This is how long she is exempt from the Hessian state government. The golden goal scorer in the 2003 World Cup final previously worked as head of the department for integration, social care and volunteering at the Giessen regional council and part-time as a television expert at ARD. She left it open whether a man or a woman should be appointed to lead the national team in the future. This question “doesn’t play a major role” for her, said the 43-year-old, “professional quality” and “competence as a manager” are crucial.

The Swede Pia Sundhage, who had previously worked successfully in Brazil, started working for the Swiss Football Association last month; Englishwoman Emma Hayes, who is also highly regarded by the DFB and currently looks after Chelsea FC, decided to take over as head coach of Team USA from the coming season. Künzer said that her goal is to “develop more female trainers for the profession.” The pool of candidates is still small.