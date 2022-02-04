The Moscow bureau of Deutsche Welle closed after the decision of the Russian Foreign Ministry to ban the broadcasting of the TV channel in the country. This was announced on the official website channel.

Irina Filatova, an employee of the TV channel, said that none of the employees expected such harsh measures from the Russian authorities. “We did not expect that our Moscow office would be closed, and all colleagues working in Russia would lose their accreditation,” she shared.

Earlier on February 4, it was reported that Deutsche Welle continued to broadcast in Russia, despite the order to stop the activities of the Moscow bureau by 09:00 on February 4.

On February 3, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a list of measures in response to the ban on broadcasting of the German-language TV channel RT DE in Germany. Among them is the cessation of satellite and other broadcasting of Deutsche Welle in Russia and the closure of the organization’s office in Moscow. Also, the department decided to cancel the accreditation of all employees of the Moscow bureau of Deutsche Welle and initiate a procedure for considering the issue of recognizing the company as a foreign agent.

The ban on broadcasting of the RT DE channel became known on February 1. The corresponding decision was taken by the German Media Supervision Commission. The reason was the lack of a license required by the media law for the channel. Representatives of RT DE in response announced their intention to seek a review of this decision in court.