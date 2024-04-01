'Godzilla and Kong: the new empire' is the new sensation in cinemas around the world, establishing itself as the film that grossed the most money in its first weekend so far in 2024. With this feat, the fifth film belonging to to the Monsterverse it surpassed what was done by 'Dune 2', a film that held that title until the end of March and which, at the moment, is the highest grossing of the year; However, this position could be taken away from him by the sequel to 'Godzilla vs. Kong'.

With its debut weekend gross, the film directed by Adam Wingard It far exceeded not only expected projections, but also its initial budget, which bodes well for a promising future as a profitable film. For more details in this regard, we invite you to consult the following note.

Trailer for 'Godzilla and Kong: The New Empire'

How much did 'Godzilla and Kong: The New Empire' gross in its first weekend?

'Godzilla and Kong: The New Empire' obtained the best box office in its first weekend of 2024 after raising a total of 194 million dollars, of which $80 million came from the United States alone. In this way, it far exceeded the expectations of its release, which indicated an initial figure between 50 and 55 million dollars.

With this, the fifth film of the Monsterverse exceeded what he achieved 'Dune 2'film with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya which amassed a total of 178 million dollars in its first weekend. However, the film directed by Denis Villeneuve did reign in North American lands, taking the figure of 82.5 million dollars in the same amount of time.

In Latin America, the success of the film was also overwhelming, proof of this was what happened in Mexico, where 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'as is its name in English, raised 12.8 million dollars.

For its part, in Peru, the science fiction and action film was the most watched during its opening weekend, after bringing 358 thousand people to movie theaters, which puts it in a good position to reach one million of spectators in a very short time.

What is 'Godzilla and Kong: The New Empire' about?

The official synopsis of 'Godzilla and Kong: The New Empire' begins as follows: “After their last and explosive confrontation, the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla, two of the monsters that now dominate the world, meet again for a fierce combat against a colossal but unknown threat that is hidden on the planet . An enemy that challenges his own existence and, consequently, that of humanity protected by these titans.”

'Godzilla and Kong: The New Empire' had an initial budget of $135 million. Photo: Warner Bros.

“Their history, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island will be key to understanding the forging of these extraordinary beings and their unbreakable connection with humanity,” reads the end of the review prepared by the SensaCine portal.

What is the cast of 'Godzilla and Kong: The New Empire'?