The Government and Population Commission of the Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday an opinion that almost triples the fines for “insulting” the President of the Republic.

By 20 votes in favor and 9 against, the legislators endorsed an opinion that proposes to update the fines in the Law on Printing Crimes, with which some quadruple the current amount established in the legislation.

Article 33 establishes sanctions for those who commit attacks against public order and peace.

In this sense, it is proposed to sanction with fines ranging from five to 40 UMA (103.74 pesos in 2023) insults to the President of the Republic in the act of exercising their functions or on the occasion of them.

Currently, it considers a fine of 100 to 1,000 pesos, but with the modification, it would rise to 4,149.6 pesos.

Includes offenses against a magistrate of the Supreme Court, circuit magistrate or of the Federal District or of the states, district or common order judge whether of the Federal District, of the territories or of the states, to an individual of the Legislative Branch federal or state, or a general or colonel.

Law on Printing Crimes

The Government and Population Commission, chaired by Deputy Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), approved a draft decree to reform various provisions of the Law on Printing Crimes.

The first reform project focuses on updating the fines established in the Law on Printing Crimes.

For this, it is proposed that the fines be quantified in Measurement and Update Units (UMA), which is currently equivalent to 103.74 pesos.

This measure affects several articles of the law, such as article 10, which establishes fines for those who commit violations of the prohibitions of article 9. The current fine, which ranges from fifty to five hundred pesos, will be modified to be equivalent to one six times the UMA.

Regarding article 13, which imposes fines on those who do not give notice of the opening of a printing shop or other means of publicity, it is proposed that the current penalty of 50 pesos be increased to one to 10 times the UMA.

In addition, it seeks to modify article 15, second paragraph, which establishes fines for the owners of printing presses and graphic workshops that put into circulation any form without proper identification of the printer, address and year of publication. The current fine, which ranges from 25 to 50 pesos, will be modified to be equivalent to one to five times the UMA.

The project also includes the reform of article 20, which sets fines of 10 UMA for the owners of periodicals that do not include the name and surname of the newspaper’s director, as well as their address. Likewise, it seeks to adapt article 32, which establishes sanctions for moral offenses, proposing that they be punished with fines of 10 to 40 UMA.