Deportivo Cali.
Great presentation of the Valle del Cauca cast.
Deportivo Cali He checked Boyacá Chicó, this Friday in the match on date 5 of the BetPlay I-2023 League, with an impressive 4-0 victory.
Sugar rout in a lonely stadium in Palmaseca, which partially puts the team he leads in third place in the standings Jaime de la Pava.
Show of his attackers Juan José Córdoba and Luis the 'Chino' Sandoval, who scored doubles and punished the weak defense of Boyacá.
Thus, Chicó is last and with all the merits, and leaves the position of Miguel Caneo as a coach.
Great victories for the sugar team that manages to climb the standings, partially placing third.
FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL
