When Age Hareide was introduced as Denmark coach in December 2015, his biggest and most important concern was how to make the most of the potential of Christian Eriksen. When Kasper Hjulmand took over five years later, he had the same plan which was then shelved due to the midfielder’s health problems. “I had a plan to get Christian even more involved. Let him and Mikkel Damsgaard play together. I wasn’t expecting at all to see a Danish national team without Christian. It was included in all my plans “, says Kasper Hjulmand, who at the moment doesn’t know if Christian will be back after that damn June 12th.