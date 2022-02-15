CDMX.- The writer and political scientist Denise Eugenia Dresser Guerra assured that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) reached a point without limits when he announced the alleged income that Carlos Loret de Mola obtained in 2021.

This was said on the YouTube channel “Latin_Us” in a meeting with María Amparo Casar, Jesús Silva-Herzog Márquez, Héctor Aguilar Camín and Loret published under the name “Analysis Table with Loret: Casar, Denise DresserSilva-Herzog and Aguilar Camin”.

After the communicators discussed if AMLO exceeded the turning point of his popularity and maximum acceptance, the writer of “Mexican Manifesto: How we lost our way and how to recover it” He said that the president showed “how far he is willing to walk and what he is willing to do”.

“As I argued in my reform article, he has already reached the place without limits. As you have seen him in the morning in recent times since this news emerged, a word that some have used applies: ‘it is insane behavior'” , he expressed.

Denise Dresser compared AMLO’s attitude to a movie multiple Oscar winner “The Madness of King George”which is based on the “almost insane” behavior of an absolutist English king who does what is necessary to fulfill his will.

“We are witnessing I would say The Madness of King Andrew, who does not behave as if he were the president of a Constitutional Republic with laws, checks and balances, limits, obligations. He is in the place without limits, where he believes that the Magna Carta, the Fiscal Code of the Federation, the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data do not apply to him. López Obrador the good, López Obrador the Juarista, López Obrador the nobody above the law except me,” stressed the communicator.

Subsequently Denise Dresser quoted The Economist magazine, where it was published that Mexico is one step away from becoming an authoritarian governmentfor AMLO’s “efforts” to “concentrate power in the executive branch.”