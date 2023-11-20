“The twin goals of eliminating the threat posed by Hamas and protecting civilians can be achieved simultaneously (because the application of) international humanitarian law actually requires the protection of civilians during armed conflict,” the group wrote in a letter to Biden.

The letter was initiated by Senators Tammy Baldwin, Tim Kaine and Chris Van Hollen, and signed by at least eight other Democrats in the chamber.

The lawmakers sent the letter as the Biden administration said it was close to reaching an agreement to release some of the 240 hostages held by Hamas.

This crisis raises a division within the US Congress, as so far only 36 Democratic members support calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, which Israel rejects as something that allows Hamas to regroup its ranks.

Today’s message did not call for a ceasefire, but pointed to the deteriorating humanitarian situation. It included the necessity of working to continue sending water, food, fuel and other basic needs, including by reopening the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and Gaza, protecting civilians and civilian sites, and ensuring civilians’ access to medical care.

“We are concerned not only that this increased and prolonged suffering in Gaza will be unbearable for Palestinian civilians there, but also that it will negatively impact the security of Israeli civilians by exacerbating existing tensions and harming alliances in the region,” the lawmakers wrote.

Last week, United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator Martin Griffiths appealed to Israel to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing.