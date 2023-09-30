Saturday, September 30, 2023, 5:10 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Businessman Demetrio Carceller Coll died this Friday in Galapagar (Madrid) at 93 years of age. He was the son of Demetrio Carceller Segura, who was Minister of Industry between 1940 and 1945 and promoter of Campsa and co-founder of Cepsa and DISA.

Carceller Coll developed his career in different sectors such as banking, food and energy, promoting the DISA Group. He was also the first shareholder of the Damm group and presided over Banco Comercial Transatlántico, known as Bancotrans, until its sale in 1989 to Deutsche Bank.

In addition, he was a director in other companies such as Sevillana de Electricidad, where he stood out for his refusal to support the sale of the electricity company to the Endesa Group.

Carceller Coll’s funeral will take place on October 5 at the Santa Bárbara church in Madrid, according to the obituary published in the ABC newspaper this Saturday.

The Carceller family, made up of five children, is led by Demetrio Carceller Arce, current president of DISA and Damm, who has continued to develop and consolidate the family businesses. Thus, the family is a relevant shareholder in Ebro Foods, Repsol and Sacyr, among other companies.

On the other hand, the Carcellers, both Coll and his son Arce, reached an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office in 2016 and paid more than 92 million euros for tax fraud in more than 10 crimes carried out between them.