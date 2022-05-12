Wired Productions and the developer KeokeN Interactive announced the postponement of the new generation version of Deliver Us The Moonthe sci-fi hriller set in a near apocalyptic future, in which the Earth’s natural resources are depleted.
With a date initially scheduled for May 19, Deliver Us The Moon will arrive on June 23, therefore a month later. It is important to know in this case that users who already own the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version of the game will be able to upgrade at no additional cost.
Evidently, more work is needed to better optimize everything, with the idea of avoiding porting that can leave room for big complaints on social networks. Among the new features we find:
- 4K remaster with ray-traced shadows and reflections;
- Faster loading times;
- Adaptive triggering and controller speaker use (PlayStation 5).
We remind you that in the meantime, Deliver Us The Moon is available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.
