Wired Productions and the developer KeokeN Interactive announced the postponement of the new generation version of Deliver Us The Moonthe sci-fi hriller set in a near apocalyptic future, in which the Earth’s natural resources are depleted.

With a date initially scheduled for May 19, Deliver Us The Moon will arrive on June 23, therefore a month later. It is important to know in this case that users who already own the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version of the game will be able to upgrade at no additional cost.

Evidently, more work is needed to better optimize everything, with the idea of ​​avoiding porting that can leave room for big complaints on social networks. Among the new features we find:

4K remaster with ray-traced shadows and reflections;

Faster loading times;

Adaptive triggering and controller speaker use (PlayStation 5).

We remind you that in the meantime, Deliver Us The Moon is available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Source: Gematsu