There is no peace in the house of the GF Vip. Twists are always around the corner. The spotlight always remains on the protagonist of the soap Delia Duran. The stunning model this time delights in a close encounter with Antonio Medugnothe new entrant.

Their approach has unleashed the social audience, which for a few hours has been commenting on what happened. The two are lying on the bed and they exchange tenderness very details. It all starts in the bedroom, where the two spend a lot of time apart from the rest of the group, chatting.

Delia lies down on Antonio and they are really very close. Eye to eye she asks: “Give me a hug?”. They tighten and create complicitybut then the model before yield to temptationswe subtract: “Better stay away from you”. He replies immediately: “Really“.

Obviously, criticism rains on Twitter. Users comment on what happened. There are those who do not believe in this approach. It would all be a staging of the Duran to make Alex pay for it for what he did with Soleil.

The two gieffini lying on the bed, in addition to tenderness, also exchanged confidences. Antonio reveals to Delia her difficulties in the area of ​​friendships and sentimentals: “I open up slowly, if you open up immediately they can hurt you. If you do it moderately, you understand if you can really open up or not ”.

Then he adds: “I don’t open up to everyone and everyone, I don’t get over it easy. I learned to select people. Outside I have friends who can be counted on the hand, only with them I really speak. The rest are acquaintances “.

