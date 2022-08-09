The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the detonation of ammunition at the Saki airfield in Crimea

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the explosions at the Saki airfield near the Novofedorovka settlement in the Crimea. There were no casualties, aircraft equipment was also not damaged. This was reported to journalists in the military department.

The Ministry of Defense said that at the moment measures are being taken to extinguish the fire. The reasons for the incident are being investigated.

Several explosions near Novofedorovka in Crimea became known earlier on August 9. The head of the peninsula Sergey Aksenov went to the scene of the incident. He noted that the circumstances of the incident are being investigated. In turn, the adviser to the head of the Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov, hastened to refute the reports that appeared on the network that a state of emergency was introduced on the territory of the peninsula due to explosions.

Footage appeared on the network, which captured the moment of the explosion in the Crimean village. Eyewitnesses managed to film one of the explosions while in a nearby field. The author of the video began to shoot smoke on the horizon when the second explosion thundered.