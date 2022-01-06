<div id="paywall-google"><div class="wrapper"><div class="col-12 wgt-social-reactions reactions-mobile"><div class="gp-social-reactions"><h2 class="title">How did you feel about this article?<\/h2><\/div><\/div><\/div><div class="wrapper"><p tabindex="0">The respondent from the War Games column <strong>this Thursday (6)<\/strong> will be the researcher <strong>Eduardo Siqueira Brick<\/strong>, from the Center for Defense, Innovation, Training and Industrial Competitiveness Studies at the Fluminense Federal University (UFFDEFESA).<\/p><p tabindex="0"><strong>from 9 pm<\/strong>, he talks with columnist Luis Kawaguti about the need for Brazil to invest in its own manufacturing of strategic weapons, at the risk of having its sovereignty threatened by geopolitical developments.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The War Games column, published on Saturdays, features exclusive reports on the arms industry, armed forces, conflict zones and geopolitics. Every Thursday, these themes are deepened with an interview with an expert in the field.<\/p><div class="blog-author-footer"><div class="author-profile"><div class="photo-profile"><\/div><div class="author-description"><h2>Luis Kawaguti<\/h2><p>Luis Kawaguti is a journalist specializing in the areas of Defense, Security and International Politics. He worked for the BBC World Service and served for international news agencies. In Brazil, he worked at the editorial offices of Veja, Di\u00e1rio de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL. He is the author of the book \u201cThe Black Republic\u201d (Ed. Globo, 2006) about the UN peacekeeping mission in Haiti.<\/p><\/div><\/div><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" xmlns:xlink="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/1999\/xlink" version="1.1" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 24 24" style="enable-background:new 0 0 24 24;" xml:space="preserve"><path d="M10,18l6-6l-6-6L8.6,7.4l4.6,4.6l-4.6,4.6L10,18z"\/><\/svg>see + in War Games<\/div><\/div><\/div>\r\n#Defense #Industry #Brazil #Investing #Lose #Sovereignty
Leave a Reply