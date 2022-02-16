Defense Forces “I’m after the military” – Thousands watched a nut-crazy story about a conscript’s escape in a snowy forest, in the Defense Forces Tiktok videos sow

Social media gives Finnish young people an influence on the formation of the public image of national defense. Videos filmed by conscripts occasionally break the news threshold. Is this becoming a problem for the Defense Forces?

“I will follow still traces of the tank in the woods ”

“Fuck me is a military suit after the devil”

“Just heard the sound of a helicopter, the Air Force followed the devil”

These quotes come from army videos published in the video service Tiktok, which show the need in a snowy forest in the light of a headlamp. The videos suggest that the conscript is fleeing. Dramatic music plays in the background.