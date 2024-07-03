Tough as a diamond. The new Defender Octa carries in its name its capabilities and its characteristics of a practically indestructible and ready-for-anything vehicle. The new evolution of the quintessential British off-roader recalls the octahedral cut of the hardest mineral in the world to place itself at the top of the range as a new benchmark in terms of luxury and performance. Strength and resistance are combined with the exclusivity of a one-of-a-kind model. We had the opportunity to see it up close preview the new Defender Octa, this is what it looks like in person.

Dimensions and design

The increase in performance has meant that the new Defender Octa also needs to be adapted in terms of its dimensions: the height from the ground has been reduced by 28 mm while the stance has been widened by 68 mm with the front wheel arches extended to accommodate 33-inch diameter tyres, the largest ever fitted to a production Defender. Specifically, these are Goodyear Advanced All-Terrain tyres developed specifically for this model, with 400 mm front brake discs fitted with Brembo calipers. The appearance has also changed slightly, with the introduction of a new front grille to ensure greater airflow under the bonnet, as well as a new rear bumper which incorporates an active quad-tailpipe exhaust system. More robust underbody protection which includes a graphite-finished aluminium alloy front fascia and exposed Phosphor Bronze front and rear recovery points. The new Defender Octa also gets an updated colour palette, with the introduction of Petra Copper and Faroe Green metallic paints, alongside Carpathian Grey and Charente Grey, with all models boasting a contrasting Narvik Black roof and tailgate. A new encircled diamond graphic is also featured on the new version of the British off-roader, which sees a gloss black diamond set within a machined and bead-blasted titanium disc on each Signature Graphic panel.

Defender Octa Interior

Inside the cockpit luxury goes hand in hand with sustainabilitywith the option of two highly durable Ultrafabrics polyurethane fabric options that are 30 per cent lighter than traditional leather. Defender OCTA Edition One comes in two-tone Khaki and Ebony as standard, with a 3D knitted fabric and a seamless, streamlined finish. The new Defender Octa comes in Burnt Sienna semi-aniline leather as standard, with Kvadrat fabric trim in Ebony. Alternatively, new Performance seats are featured in the driver and front passenger cabin, with enhanced support and integrated headrests. Defender-first Body and Soul Seat technology, developed with SUBPAC and Coventry University, allows the driver and front passenger to feel as well as hear the music.

Engine and performance

The new Defender Octa is powered by a V8 Twin Turbo engine mild-hybrid 4.4-liter with 635 hp and 750 Nm of torque that become 800 in Octa mode, combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission with two speed ranges. In this way it is able to cover the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 seconds while the maximum speed is 250 km/h (performance possible with the 22-inch light alloy wheels and all-season tires). These numbers make Octa the most powerful Defender ever.

Unstoppable even off-road

Alongside the unique performance, however, there is also an evolution in terms of off-road capabilities. The new version of Defender is in fact equipped with semi-active shock absorbers with continuous variation connected hydraulically to reduce and eliminate pitch and roll. The introduction of 6D Dynamics suspension has in fact made it possible to offer an excellent compromise between drivability and all-terrain capability, with the possibility of pushing forward in any situation with superior comfort. Terrain Response technology is always available with the Sand, Mud and Ruts, Grass Gravel Snow and Rock Crawl modes and the possibility of using the ClearSight Ground View to keep an eye on the route especially when you are away from the asphalt. The new Defender Octa is in fact always able to detect the surface on which you are driving to optimise the driving and the behaviour of the car. In addition to the Comfort driving mode, we find the Dynamic mode which allows you to improve the driving experience with a focus on performance and the possibility of adjusting the steering, accelerator and suspension settings of the vehicle thanks to the dedicated button. From here you can also access the Octa mode, which enables Off-road Launch, for optimal acceleration. Combining this driving mode with a reduced traction control (TracDSC or DSC OFF), it also activates an exclusive Off-Road ABS calibration for optimal braking performance even on loose surfaces. The wading capacity has also been improved, now reaching one metre.

Defender Octa Price

Order books for the new Defender Octa will open in the coming weeks, with the new model making its official debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, taking place at the Duke of Richmond’s estate from 11 to 14 July. An Edition One trim will be available for the first year of production. The price for the latter it should be 205,900 euros while the Defender Octa range should have a starting price of 187,000 euros.