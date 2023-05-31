Fincantieri’s speech at the IAI conference “Italy, the enlarged Mediterranean and the underwater domain”

Still uncharted ground for the diving sector in Italy, which instead could represent an important push towards internationalisation. Particularly relevant seems to be the role of Fincantieri: “There is clearly much more to be done in the submarine world; a domain on which Fincantieri intends to try their hand, precisely because it represents a widespread operational need. The underwater market is divided into two: nuclear submarines, the prerogative of a small enclave, and traditional submarines, where Fincantieri is one of the leading producers in the world. With regard to our technological sovereignty, on average it is around 30%, so today in this specific sector we have a very marked outward imbalance“, he has declared Pier Roberto FolgieroChief Executive Officer of Fincantieriheard yesterday in the Defense Commission on issues relating to the production of goods and services of interest for the endowment of means in the defense sector.

“The challenge of submarine domination will require an important synergy in our defense industrial sector, a synergy that will certainly be stimulated by the creation of the National Diving Center to be built in La Spezia“, commented Antonino MinardoPresident of the Defense Commission, at the end of the hearing of Folgiero. “The dominance of the underwater is a key strategic element both for military needs and for the safety of economic infrastructures. For this reason, the role of Fincantieri is fundamental, which has all the qualifications, starting with the strategic relationship with the Navy, to reach the quality of naval products, to present itself as the natural aggregator of the submarine domain for the defense segment“.

With this in mind, the government has decided to adopt a Ministry of Marine Affairs, in the belief that they are an “integral part” of the global strategy linked to Italy’s role in the world. These are the words of Nello MusumeciMinister for Civil Protection and Marine Policies, who spoke yesterday at the webinar “Italy, the enlarged Mediterranean and the underwater domain”, organized by theInternational Affairs Institute (IAI). “It is a significant intuition that crosses trends on a global level and Italy’s strategy in the Mediterranean, giving a decisive boost to the knowledge of that part of the planet that lies under the surface of the sea. Only after a few months we are already in the field with support actions through the inter-ministerial committee for marine policies“, has explained Musumeci.

