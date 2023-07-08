In the future, the EU wants to work more closely with selected countries on security issues. Japan could be the first country to enter into such a partnership with the EU. There will be a summit meeting soon.

The flags of the European Union flutter in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. Image: Reuters

VAgainst the background of an increasingly critical global security situation, the European Union (EU) wants to introduce a new foreign policy instrument called “Security and Defense Partnerships”. The “Welt am Sonntag” reported in advance, citing Brussels diplomatic circles.

The aim is to work much more closely than before on security issues with selected third countries. In addition to regular meetings at ministerial level, the partnerships would also include intensive cooperation on certain security-related issues, joint evacuations of citizens or maneuvers and participation in EU military operations.

According to information from “Welt am Sonntag”, Japan is to be the first country to enter into a security and defense partnership with the EU. This is to be discussed at an EU-Japan summit next Wednesday. The focus should be on close cooperation in the area of ​​maritime security, but also on combating disinformation and so-called hybrid threats. According to the newspaper, the focus is also on cyber security and a common position on disarmament initiatives and the non-proliferation of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons. The EU intends to dovetail more closely militarily, especially with countries bordering on the Pacific. Australia and South Korea are also being discussed.