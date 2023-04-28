Angel Bonelli accused an illness today in the chamber of the Chamber, a few minutes after intervening in the explanations of vote on the Def. The Speaker of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana therefore immediately suspended the session when the group leader of Action-IV Matteo Richetti spoke, while Bonelli was transported to the infirmary for the first checks. The Avs deputy did not pass out, he is conscious but, on the advice of the doctors, he went to the Gemelli Polyclinic for further tests.