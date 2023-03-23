The matches now matter more, they have become decisive. And the reigning champions change gears. The Warriors (38-36) win two straight on the road for the first time this season. They clear Dallas, after Houston, and extend the Mavericks by a game and a half, consolidating sixth place in the West, the last one to avoid the play-in. Now they also have favorable direct comparisons with the Texans: 2-1 in the season. The decisive game at home to the Mavs (36-37) turns out to be Draymond Green’s 3-point game on Curry’s thirteenth assist of the evening, 123-120 with 1’32” to play perfected against Wood off balance, under the basket. Doncic, returning after 5 games of absence due to an injury to his left thigh, fails twice in the sprint, to at least force extra time. Luka finishes with 30 points and 17 assists. The Texans were without Irving, who with the season on the line is missing a crucial game with a sore right foot. His signing so far has been a boomerang for Cuban’s franchise.