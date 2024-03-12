President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said this Tuesday that the definition of the legislative proposals to reduce the working day from 48 to 40 hours, extend paternity leave and pay a double bonus should be left until after the June 2 elections. to private initiative workers.

“I am in favor of waiting for the people to choose, there is a lot of demagoguery now,” said the president regarding the electoral process.

“We're going to wait and see what people say… once it happens, there are plenty of demagogic offers (…) people realize it perfectly.”

He mentioned that those who were previously against pensions, and now it turns out that they want pensions.

“But not only that, but they want pensions to be given from the age of 60, pure demagoguery. It's like before, when politicians came to the towns: 'we're going to build a bridge for them. But there's no river here. We'll make them also the river.' That's how they are, incredible,” said López Obrador.

“I can't get involved, because they have very censored me, but there is so much evidence, well what I can say is that it was my turn, from this little head it came out, what about the elderly.”

The man from Tabasco said that when he announced support for older adults in the then Federal District, President Vicente Fox jumped at him and said that it was populism and that it was irresponsible.

“But he said, even closer to his thoughts, but not only to the thoughts of conservatives, who are millions, not few, and have always been quite a few, what he said was: what we have to do is put them to work. I “I'll stop calling Andrés Manuel if he didn't say that,” said the president.