After the results of the second autopsy of Debanhi’s body were released, her father Mario Escobar sent a strong message through the young woman’s social networks.

In an 8 minute video, The man assured that he no longer trusts the Attorney General of the State of Nuevo León due to the constant negligence he has committed with his daughter’s case..

According to the forensic report requested by Debanhi’s family, the young woman was murdered and sexually abused before she died. The results of the opinion were published by the newspaper ‘EL PAÍS’, to which she indicates that she had access.

This rules out the hypothesis given by the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office, which pointed out that Debanhi’s death was due to a possible accident..

(Read more: They find a body that could be Yolanda Martínez, another missing young woman).

In this sense, the father of the young woman launched strong accusations and affirmed that the same prosecutor recognized that the report provided by the entity was negligent. In addition, he recalled that the official recognized that “his necropsy is a dump”.

Debanhi Escobar disappeared on April 9, 2022 and was found dead two weeks later. See also "Covid, my father, a doctor, defeated him: then the ordeal until his death" Photo: Instagram: @Debanhi.Escobar

In fact, according to Mario, in these studies There was no expert analysis of viscera and blood and toxicology, DNA, semen and alcohol tests..

“I don’t know what the prosecution does. I trusted that they were going to do things right, they were afraid and I tell them, that’s why they don’t believe them, because they are corrupt”, Said the father of the young woman.

(Keep reading: Yolanda Martínez: Prosecutor confirms that body found is hers).

I want the truth (…) fall whoever falls

In this sense, Mario demanded that the prosecutor and the deputy prosecutor be fired: “Get them out of here. They do not deserve to be people who are profiting from the citizens of Nuevo León”.

Mario Escobar will continue to seek justice for the death of his daughter and said forcefully: “I want the truth (…) fall whoever falls”.

On the other hand, the young woman’s father mentioned that he will meet with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, this Friday, May 13, during the president’s visit to the State of Nuevo León.

More news

Debanhi Escobar: they find his identification very far from the motel

Debanhi Escobar case: two more women would have died in the motel

Debanhi Escobar: what did Gustavo Soto do on the day of the disappearance?

The drama of a woman to receive the remains of her missing partner

They find the body of Gian Quispe, a young man who disappeared after camping with friends

Trends WEATHER