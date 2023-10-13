The death toll caused by Israeli bombings in Gaza It already exceeds 1,500, according to the latest count by the Gaza Ministry of Health, while the number of victims on the Israeli side caused by the Hamas attack currently remains at around 1,300.

To these 1,300 deaths in Israel is added a total of 3,268 wounded hospitalized, of which 28 are in critical condition, 348 serious and 581 moderate, according to the latest data from the Israeli Ministry of Health.

On the Gaza side, to the figure of 1,537 dead – including 500 children and 276 women – are added 6,612 injuries of varying degrees; as well as 32 deaths in the West Bank, in addition to about 600 injured, of which 190 have required hospitalization.

Ten health personnel are already among the dead in Gaza, according to the ministry.

To the balance of both sides are added 1,200 deaths among Hamas militiamen who fell fighting with the security forces in Israeli territory, where sporadic fighting still continues, with five militiamen killed yesterdayaccording to a military spokesman.

The spokesperson confirmed that the Armed Forces have so far notified the affected families of the death of 220 Israeli soldiers killed in combata provisional figure that may increase.

Nor is anything yet known about the fate of those kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza as hostages, who could number around 200 people, according to some Israeli estimates.

Israel continues attacking the Gaza Strip

Hamas and Islamic Jihad claim to have around 130 hostages between both groups, and the Israeli Government has confirmed the identity of 97 of them and notified their familiesas revealed today by Army spokesman Daniel Hagari.

The families have also been notified and the names of 222 soldiers killed in combat since the war against the Palestinian militias in Gaza began on Saturday, who are “the majority” of those who died in uniform.

The Army intends to bury all its fallen by tomorrow afternoon; but the identification of civilian bodies is becoming more complicated.

Of the 854 bodies that have arrived at the Ramla military base, where these tasks are being carried out, only 361 have been identified and 264 buried, since before the burials DNA tests and photographs must be taken, which are checked against a national database.

The process has been slowed down by the lack of experienced personnel and equipment, and above all by the high number of deaths, more than 1,300, something unprecedented in Israel.

Many of the bodies of the thousand militiamen who Israel claims to have killed during armed clashes in Israeli territory, They are still scattered throughout communities in southern Israel.

The collection process is being slow, but some have already been transferred to other facilities where they also undergo DNA tests to avoid confusion.

