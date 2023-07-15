Presumably, the Colima Independent Cartel He launched threats from death to Governor of Colima, Indira Vizcaíno Silvawhom accused of protecting the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel.

According to the news outlet La Red Social, on Friday afternoon it transpired in chats of WhatsApp and social networks a writtensigned by “COLIMENSES UNIDOS/CARTEL INDEPENDIENTE DE COLIMA”.

In said letter, they tell the governor: “DO NOT TRUST INDIRA, THAT YOUR ARMOR WILL NOT HELP YOU MUCH IF THEY ARRIVE WITH .50 CALIBER BARRET RIFLES OR WITH AN RPG. THE OPPONENTS OF THE CJNG, WHOM YOU PROTECT, HAVE A LOT OF FIREPOWER”.

“WE ARE WATCHING YOU AND WE KNOW EVERY THING YOU THINK AND EVERY STEP YOU TAKE. SOON WE WILL DISPLAY ALL YOUR THEFT AND JUNK. SOON YOU ARE GOING TO FALL, EITHER IN THE REVOCATION OF THE MANDATE OR IN FIFTY…, YOU WILL NOT MAKE FUN OF THE PEOPLE OF COLIMA!”, the letter continues. See also Drunk official crashes in Comala against another car and injures three, they accuse police protection

Those who wrote the letter accuse the governor of being responsible for the more than 1,200 violent crimes committed so far in his government; of the thousand 500 disappeared registered; of 27 police officers killedand also the death of two young people, victims in a shooting by organized crime.

Affirm that Vizcaino Silva received 40 million pesos for his campaign, from a certain Nacho Peralta, in exchange for protection and impunity.

Also in the letter they accuse the head of the State Government office, Eduardo Jurado Escamilla, of requesting “moches” of 30 percent from suppliers, and that according to they have recordings as evidence.