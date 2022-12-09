During The Game Awards 2022 it became known that Death Stranding 2 It is a reality and it is already on the way. The revelation came with a new trailer that put a lot of emphasis on Fragile and only at the end does it show us the character of Sam Bridges.

The preview started with Fragile who is playing with what appears to be Lou, our BB in Death Stranding. However, immediately afterwards she becomes very nervous and begins a race to escape. Her pursuers are still a question mark.

She finally escapes on a vehicle, but unfortunately she is hit by a bullet. ANDThis causes both her and Lou to bolt. The later scenes are very enigmatic, so we may have to wait to find out their meaning.

To end the trailer for Death Stranding 2 we see Sam Porter Bridges who for some reason looks very old. He along with Fragile stand in front of a strange ship that comes out of a sea of ​​the same liquid where the BTs come from. The last scene shows us who could be an antagonist. Now we have more questions about this title.

When is Death Stranding 2 coming out?

Even though we already have a trailer for Death Stranding 2There is no estimated release date. It doesn’t even seem to indicate that it will come during 2023, so it is likely that we will not see it for a few years.. Although we must admit that what is shown looks quite advanced.

Source: Kojima Productions

If you want to know all the news about this title, be sure to follow Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions. Since they are constantly sharing news. In fact, the arrival of this advance had already been predicted by its creator himself in days gone by. Do you think it can beat the original?

