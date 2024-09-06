The strange situation continues Deadlockthe new Valve game that has gradually come to the public’s attention and has recently exceeded 170,000 concurrent players connected online, proving to be a great success which, however, remains totally unnoticed.

The story of Deadlock is very particular, as its beta phase has been going on for many months: it has become a sort of secret in the open, considering that many players were already playing it before it was announced by Valve, practically establishing itself through the word of mouth.

The company only officially announced Deadlock last month, but by then thousands of players were already playing it and the evidence of its existence was clear.