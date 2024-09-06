The strange situation continues Deadlockthe new Valve game that has gradually come to the public’s attention and has recently exceeded 170,000 concurrent players connected online, proving to be a great success which, however, remains totally unnoticed.
The story of Deadlock is very particular, as its beta phase has been going on for many months: it has become a sort of secret in the open, considering that many players were already playing it before it was announced by Valve, practically establishing itself through the word of mouth.
The company only officially announced Deadlock last month, but by then thousands of players were already playing it and the evidence of its existence was clear.
There was an official announcement, but nothing else
Even after the announcement, there was no any promotional or communication campaign by Valve, yet the game officially entered the most played charts on Steam while still in beta, surpassing 100,000 connected players a few days later.
This week we reached over 170,000 players, but there were no triumphant press releases or presentation trailers from Valve: there was practically no nothing on the marketing frontwith the game gaining ground simply through hands-on play and word of mouth among players.
Just in the days when a mega-production live service like Concord, pushed by none other than Sony, fails in a matter of days despite a large-scale advertising campaign, the case of Deadlock gives pause for thought, which evidently derives from a more careful study of the market, with a more convincing practical approach.
To get to know it better, we refer you to our review of Valve’s “secret” MOBA-shooter, while we wait for further developments on the game that already seems to be a notable success.
